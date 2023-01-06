The woman and child were in the car on Robin Hood Drive on Thursday, December 29, at about 8.55am, when it was attacked by a man aged between 20 and 30 and with ginger or brown hair.

The man kicked out at the car, damaging a wing mirror, before making off in a white Mercedes van.

Police are also appealing for help with a number of other incidents of theft, criminal damage and burglary in Hucknall.

A mum and baby's car was attacked by a man on Robin Hood Drive in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Between 10pm on Monday, December 26 and 11pm on Monday, January 2, a blue Volkswagen Golf was stolen from Albert Street.

On December 29, at about 5.15pm, a dark blue and grey Btwin Rockrider pedal cycle was stolen from outside a paper shop on Broomhill Road.

On Friday, December 30, at 1.50am, the window of a house on Albert Street was smashed after a glass bottle was thrown through it.

Between 9pm on Saturday, December 31, and 5.30am the following day, jewellery and watches were stolen from a house on St John’s Crescent, after intruders gained entry by smashing a rear patio door.

Sometime on January 2, the bottom part of a house security door was badly damaged on George Street.

On Tuesday, January 3, at 5.05am, the front passenger window of a Nissan car parked on Ruffs Drive was smashed and a bank card was stolen and later used.

Also on January 3, between 1am and 2am, a Dunlop golf trolley was stolen from the garden of a house on Montague Road.

On January 3, at about 3.30am, the doorbell of a house on Toseland Gardens was damaged, along with some pots in a neighbouring garden.

Anyone with any information about any of these incidents, or anyone who witnessed any of them, knows the people responsible, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage that could be of use, is asked to email Ashfield Police at [email protected]

