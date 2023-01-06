Reports on social media alerted shoppers to the fact the store was closed on New Year’s Day morning.

Speculation was rife as to the reason why, with several reports saying there had been a break-in or an attempted break-in at the store.

And police reports have now confirmed this was case and that between 10pm on Saturday, December 31 and 4.55am on Sunday, January 1 2023 an attempt was made to gain entry to the store.

Police have confirmed there was an attempted break-in at the Tesco Extra store in Hucknall overnight between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Photo: Google

No entry was gained, but the rear door which was damaged.

At the time, Tesco would not disclose the reason for the closure when contacted by your Dispatch, simply saying it was business as usual and the store was ‘open as normal’ again.

A spokesman said: “Our Hucknall Extra store is open as normal after a short closure following an incident overnight.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email Ashfield Police at [email protected]

