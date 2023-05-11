Justin Lamb appeared in court charged with three shop thefts and for breaching his criminal behaviour order – imposed in February – which banned him from entering Hucknall town centre for two years.

Appearing alongside him was Luke Monte, who was charged with four offences of shoplifting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both men were sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Justin Lamb was jailed for shop thefts and breaching his CBO while Luke Monte was jailed for shoplifting offences

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team said: “We applied for a CBO for Lamb due to repeat offending and the terms of this prevent him entering Hucknall, the intention being to prevent further offending in Hucknall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In part, this appears to have been a success with all the shop thefts occurring in wider Nottinghamshire.

“This can be a criticism of CBOs, but as Hucknall police, by preventing offences in Hucknall, we take that as a win.

“We will be applying to widen the area of the CBO to protect wider Ashfield.

“We had arrested Lamb the week previous for breaching his CBO, but confusion between the Crown Prosecution Service and courts over the terms of the CBO led to the case being discontinued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The CBO is a ban on entering Hucknall and officers will continue to enforce it.

“The avenue for us to apply for a CBO is when an individual appears at court for criminal matters.

“As Monte as also a repeat offender locally, we have applied for a CBO for him.