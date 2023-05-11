News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall pair jailed for shoplifting and criminal order breach

Two Hucknall men have been jailed after being charged with shoplifting offences and – in one of the men’s case – breaching a court-imposed criminal order.

By John Smith
Published 11th May 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 09:49 BST

Justin Lamb appeared in court charged with three shop thefts and for breaching his criminal behaviour order – imposed in February – which banned him from entering Hucknall town centre for two years.

Appearing alongside him was Luke Monte, who was charged with four offences of shoplifting.

Both men were sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Justin Lamb was jailed for shop thefts and breaching his CBO while Luke Monte was jailed for shoplifting offencesJustin Lamb was jailed for shop thefts and breaching his CBO while Luke Monte was jailed for shoplifting offences
Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team said: “We applied for a CBO for Lamb due to repeat offending and the terms of this prevent him entering Hucknall, the intention being to prevent further offending in Hucknall.

“In part, this appears to have been a success with all the shop thefts occurring in wider Nottinghamshire.

“This can be a criticism of CBOs, but as Hucknall police, by preventing offences in Hucknall, we take that as a win.

“We will be applying to widen the area of the CBO to protect wider Ashfield.

“We had arrested Lamb the week previous for breaching his CBO, but confusion between the Crown Prosecution Service and courts over the terms of the CBO led to the case being discontinued.

“The CBO is a ban on entering Hucknall and officers will continue to enforce it.

“The avenue for us to apply for a CBO is when an individual appears at court for criminal matters.

“As Monte as also a repeat offender locally, we have applied for a CBO for him.

“If successfully issued, this will again hopefully curtail any local offending and protect Hucknall residents and businesses.”