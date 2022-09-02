The incident happened at Edgewood Primary School on Edgewood Drive, some time between 6pm on Friday, August 26 and 6.30am on Tuesday, August 30.

One carpet was damaged but luckily it didn’t affect the school starting the new year on time.

However, head teacher Ed Seeley said it was the last thing they needed right before the start of a new school year.

Vandals threw paint at Edgewood Primary School in Hucknall days before the start of the new term

He said: “Unfortunately, someone decided to go up on on our roof and throw paint around.

"Thankfully there was minimal damage, just a bit of damage to a carpet, but obviously a really disappointing thing to happen just before all the children came back which was just what we didn’t want.

"We’ve reported it to the police and the site staff did a great job clearing it up and we were good to go for the start of term. nothing was affected, but very disappointing that it’s happened.”

Police are also appealing for information on a number of other incidents, including theft and anti-social behaviour.

At 4.40pm on Wednesday, August 31, four young people were trying to cause damage to a derelict garage on a building site on West Street in Hucknall.

At some point during the last month, the shutters on a shop on Nabbs Lane in Hucknall were pushed in, causing the glass to crack.

Some time before 6.10pm on Sunday, August 28, an attempt was made to break into a house on Belvoir Street in Hucknall, causing damage to a front door.

At 4.30am on Sunday, August 28, near the Spot On Club on Vine Terrace in Hucknall, a male person was seen trying to damage internet cables and smashing some bins up.

At 1.15pm on Thursday, August 25, 25 August, a black and white Mercedes Sprinter van with a bag inside containing cash, bank cards and a driving licence, was stolen from a driveway on Christine Close in Hucknall by a male who was in a grey Volkswagen vehicle, which also contained three other males.

Between 4pm and 11pm on Monday, August 29 August, a blue Koga racing bike, securely locked against a beer barrel, was stolen, together with a combination lock, from the Half Moon pub on South Street in Hucknall .

At 8.20pm on Wednesday, August 31, two off-road motorbikes were being ridden over the football pitches on Ruffs Drive in Hucknall.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, if anyone you know witnessed one of the incidents, you know who the person or persons responsible are, you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident or you have any CCTV footage that may be of help, then police want to hear from you.

Please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]