Officers received a report of a motorbike being ridden erratically around the town centre before driving off down Nottingham Road.

Police went to the area and found it abandoned in an alleyway.

Police have seized this motorbike and believe it had been stolen at the time

The VIN number on it had been scratched off, leading officers to suspect it had been stolen.

Officers have since seized the bike and are now looking to return it to its rightful owner.

