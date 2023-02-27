News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall police look to return seized suspected stolen motorbike to rightful owner

Police in Hucknall have seized a motorbike they suspected was stolen.

By John Smith
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 2:10pm

Officers received a report of a motorbike being ridden erratically around the town centre before driving off down Nottingham Road.

Police went to the area and found it abandoned in an alleyway.

Police have seized this motorbike and believe it had been stolen at the time
The VIN number on it had been scratched off, leading officers to suspect it had been stolen.

Officers have since seized the bike and are now looking to return it to its rightful owner.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.