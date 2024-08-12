Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have appealed for help to catch a man who has tried the same scam in a number of Hucknall stores.

The latest incident happened at 6.38pm on Thursday, August 1 in the Iceland store on Ashgate Road.

A white male, in his late 30s and of heavy build, wearing a black Boss t-shirt, black shorts and grey trainers, made a purchase and offered a £20 note in payment but then confused the situation by saying said he had the correct money and paid with this and was given his note back – but claimed he had not had his note returned and was given a second one before leaving.

Police want the public’s help with this and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in the town.

Between 5pm on Thursday, August 1 and 7am on Friday, August 2, a building was broken into on Heywood Road and six laptops stolen.

At 4.18am on Friday, August 2, two men wearing hoodies and trousers with hi-vis panels on the front, searched a parked car on Toseland Gardens but nothing was taken.

Around 1.03pm on Thursday, August 1, a Stihl backpack leaf blower was stolen on Leen Mills Lane by two white males, one in his 30s, 5ft 6in with brown hair and wearing a grey sports top and black tracksuit bottoms and the second in his 40s with grey hair.

Between the evening of Wednesday, July 31 and 12.30pm on Thursday, August 1, an offensive word was scratched on the side of a blue Audi A4 parked on a driveway on Sycamore Close.

At 1.03am on Friday, August 2, the windows were smashed by two people on a blue Renault Megane on Barbara Square.

At some time before 7.42am on Saturday , August 3, a securing chain was cut and the front gates forced to Terratruck Distribution Services on Portland Road.

Between 12.30pm and 2.45pm on Saturday, August 3, a window was smashed at a property on King Edward Street.

At 4.49pm on Sunday, August 4, there was a report of two young males in dark clothing and balaclavas racing around Titchfield Park on electric scooters.

At 2.19pm on Monday, August 5, there was a report of two males, both aged 16-18, riding a scrambler bike on the grass area and footpath of Occupation Road – one was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue shorts and a leather type man-bag across his chest, the other a grey tracksuit.

At 2am on Tuesday, August 6, a watermelon was thrown at a window of a property on Edgewood Drive.

Anyone with any information should e-mail [email protected] or call 101.