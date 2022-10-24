The incident happened overnight between October 18 and 19 and the intruders stole an empty till and some spirits from the pub but nothing else was taken.

The break-in is one of several reported incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in and around Hucknall in the last week.

Between 7pm on Saturday, October 15 and 9.30am on Sunday, October 16, a window at the Wilko store on High Street was smashed, probably by a brick being used, but no entry was gained.

At 9.15pm on Friday, October 14 October a male in dark clothing was seen trying door handles on Sabina Road, but no entry was gained.

Between 12.30am and 4.45am on Sunday, October 16, a male in dark clothing attempted to break into Beaumont House Care Home on Beardall Street, causing damage to some entrance doors and a table.

At 12.41pm on Thursday, October 13 October a white Vauxhall van was driven onto a driveway of a property on Hurricane Way and the male driver then walked up the driveway and stole some vehicle tyres.

Between 6.45pm and 9pm on Thursday, October 13, the rear passenger window of a car was smashed whilst it was parked in a disabled parking bay outside Hucknall Library.

Some time between October 13 and 14, the garden wall of a house on Salterford Road was sprayed with paint.

Some time between October 14 and 17, a Fiat Panda was keyed while it was parked on Farm Avenue.

At 9.30pm on Saturday, October 15, the front door of a house in Turner Street was damaged by a person unknown,

At 4.45pm on Saturday, October 15, a red Renault Diablo parked in a secure yard at the Royal Mail delivery office in Hucknall had its windscreen damaged by a group of children.

Some time between October17 and 18, a car parked on Lingford Street had all four of its tyres slashed.

At 1pm on Sunday, October 16, a group of bikers were trying to intimidate people on Watnall road near its junction with Nabbs Lane and one rider kicked at the rear door of a car badly denting it.

Around 5pm on Thursday, October 13 three teenagers were seen throwing tree branches on to Hucknall bypass from the pedestrian bridge over the road.

At 2pm on Monday, October 17, a group of males were throwing bricks off the top of garages on Edwards Close, endangering passers by.

At around 6pm on Monday October 17, a male was riding a bright orange off-road motorbike recklessly around Titchfield Park when there were children and dog walkers about.

Anyone with any information about any of these incidents, anyone who witnessed any of them or has any CCTV footage that may be of help, is asked to contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]