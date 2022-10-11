Several incidents have been reported over the past week with the majority of the boxes targeted seeming to belong to Virgin Media.

The attacks have caused misery for residents affected by the loss of phone or internet connections as result of the incidents.

On it’s Facebook page, Hucknall Fire Station said: “We have had a number of jobs over the past few day and nights and found telecom boxes well alight.

Telecoms boxes in Hucknall have been the target of arson attacks

"If you notice a box with the front door open or missing, please contact BT on 0800 0232023 and they should be able to help or point you in the right direction.

"Thanks from all at the Hucknall station.”

Other reports suggest that at least five incidents have been reported around the town so far.

