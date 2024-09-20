Hucknall resident forced to dive into hedge to avoid being mown down by racing bikers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after Hucknall resident was nearly run over by four motorbikes racing along a footpath.

The incident happened at 10.48am on Sunday, September 15 in Harrier Park off Dorey Way.

Four motorbikes were racing along a footpath, causing the walking resident to jump into the hedge to avoid being hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One rider was wearing a yellow helmet and riding a yellow bike, another bike has had white and yellow mudguard and third was a scrambler-type bike.

Police are appealing for information on a number of incidents reported in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Police are also appealing for witnesses and information on other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

On Sunday, September 15 there was a report of three males, all aged around 12 years-old, dressed in black clothing trying to gain entry to the rear of The Range and B&M stores on Piggins Croft/Central Walk.

Between 11am on Saturday, September 14 and 7.05am on Monday, September 16, a white Ford Transit Flatbed van was stolen from Beech Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 1.24am on Wednesday, September 11, a middle -aged white male with a shaved head and dressed in black, broke into a blue Ford Cougar parked on Carlingford Road.

Between 4.30pm and 5.15pm on Monday, September 16, a four-wheeled walker was stolen from outside a front door on Elm Avenue but later recovered from the Nabbs Lane playing field.

Between 8.45pm and 12noon on Monday, September 16, a Trek Marlin 6 pushbike with a white frame and blue and red markings, was stolen from the locked car park of Sports Gateway College on Watnall Road – the gate lock was also stolen.

Some time before 5.11pm Monday, September 16 in Central Walk, the handle on the back door of a shop was removed and the door left ajar – it’s unknown if the shop was entered but nothing was missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 2pm and 3.45pm on Tuesday, September 17, a dent was made in the bonnet of a Dacia car parked on Palmer Avenue.

At 9.52pm on Thursday, September 12, a group of youths were throwing heavy objects, possibly bricks, at the wall of a house on Edward Close.

At 4.59pm on Saturday, September 14, around 20 youngsters were being a nuisance around the drive-thru area and being abusive to staff at the McDonald’s restaurant on Ashgate Road.

At 5.42pm on Sunday, September 15, youngsters were banging on the walls and fencing of a bungalow on Polperro Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 6.09pm on Sunday , September 15, there was a report of at least 12 off-road bikes racing around the old airfield on Harrier Park off Dorey Way and two cars, one red, the other white, doing ‘do-nuts’ on the runway and grassed areas.

At 4.16pm on Tuesday, September 17, there was a report of four or five youths on the roof of Edgewood Primary School on Edgewood Drive, although no damage occurred.

Anyone with any information about any of these incident should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at ashfieldNPT@Notts.Police.uk

Alternativey, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.