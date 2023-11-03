Police are investigating after a Hucknall resident was nearly knocked down by the very teenage bikers they were reporting at the time.

The incident happened at 6pm on Sunday, October 29 in Central Walk.

One of the riders was a white male, age 15-16 years-old and wearing a balaclava, who was riding an electric bike.

Two other people, dressed in dark clothing, with balaclavas and hoodies up, were riding scooters.

All three were riding dangerously in and around the walkway, during which they almost hit the pedestrian, who was also verbally abused when they asked the three riders to slow down.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of anti-social behaviour, theft and burglary in Hucknall.

At some time before 9.35pm on Sunday, October 29, at the IMEX Enterprise Business Park, Wigwam Lane, Unit two was broken into after the gates were forced open and a door ripped off it’s hinges and two tool boxes were stolen.

Some time between Saturday, October 28 and 1pm on Monday, October 30, the fire door to a block of flats was forced and the doorframe damaged at a block of flats at Eastwell Court, Annesley Road, but there is no evidence that any attempt was made to enter the individual flats.

Between 2.30am and 8am on Wednesday, November 1, a property was entered on Annesley Road by removing a fence panel at the bottom of the garden and two sheds and a summer house were broken into and medium-sized Carrera mountain bike and possibly some electrical tools were stolen.

Between 9pm on Wednesday, October 25 and 8am on Thursday, October 26, an orange Ford Fiesta car was stolen from the roadside on George Street, but later recovered.

Between 5.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, October 31, an unlocked red electric Carrera bike was stolen from outside the McDonald’s restaurant on Ashgate Road.

Around 5.50pm on Saturday, October 28, there were reports of a motorbike being ridden on The Ranges.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]