Hucknall stabbing: Suspect in court after man knifed outside shop
Police were called to Watnall Road shortly after 5pm on Friday, May 3, following reports of a serious assault.
Officers conducted a search of the area and arrested a suspect a short time later.
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.
Twenty-one-year-old Kaidum Dicks, of Watnall Road, Hucknall, has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 6 and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 3.
Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent incident involving a knife at a shopping area used by the local community.
"I hope anyone who witnessed what happened, as well as the wider community, is reassured by a robust police response.”