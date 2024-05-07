Hucknall stabbing: Suspect in court after man knifed outside shop

A suspect has appeared in court after a man was stabbed outside a Hucknall shop.
By John Smith
Published 7th May 2024, 11:54 BST
Police were called to Watnall Road shortly after 5pm on Friday, May 3, following reports of a serious assault.

Officers conducted a search of the area and arrested a suspect a short time later.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.

A man was stabbed outside shops on Watnall Road. Photo: GoogleA man was stabbed outside shops on Watnall Road. Photo: Google
Twenty-one-year-old Kaidum Dicks, of Watnall Road, Hucknall, has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 6 and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 3.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent incident involving a knife at a shopping area used by the local community.

"I hope anyone who witnessed what happened, as well as the wider community, is reassured by a robust police response.”