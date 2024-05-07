Hucknall to benefit from slice of £1.5m Government police funding to tackle ASB and violent crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And Hucknall is one area where money will be spent on increasing police presence.

The investment, known as the Hotspot Response Fund, will go towards increasing uniform patrols across the county in 2024-25.

Previously, Nottinghamshire was awarded funding to target serious violence, but this new investment will now have an added focus of targeting ASB.

Hucknall East is one area that will benefit from more police presence through the funding. Photo: Google

The high-vis foot patrols will be deployed to 18 areas, some of which have the highest rates of ASB and serious violence offences.

Officers will spend dedicated patrol time to engage with communities and provide a visible presence during peak times for crime in each hotspot.

Some of the areas that will get funding including Hucknall East – where another Home Office initiative, Clear, Hold, Build, is currently being undertaken.

The project aims to reduce the number of weapon-enabled offences and reports of ASB which includes drug misuse and criminal damage.

It’s hoped in the long term that the patrols will increase trust and confidence in the police and help people feel safer in the community.

The money will also go towards funding patrols for local authority staff such as community safety wardens and Business Improvement District (BID) patrol staff, as well as towards a dedicated youth outreach worker for areas that have particularly high levels of ASB.

Areas will also be able to access money to help them with improvements to their community and address complex problems.

Superintendent Heather Maelor, head of the prevention hub and project lead, said: “It’s a top priority for us as a force to tackle anti-social behaviour and serious violence in Nottinghamshire.

"A focus of our work to solve these issues is to put in place solutions that provide long lasting improvements to areas, beyond the terms of the funding.

“This funding will help provide additional officer time on the street to ensure residents and their communities are kept safe whilst they are out and about in the county.

“We are looking forward to working with our partners including councils across the county and the BID with this multi-agency approach.