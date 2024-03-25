Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local officers have initiated a new three-step approach initiated by the Home Office, to drive offenders out of the Broomhill Road area of Hucknall, tackle related anti-social behaviour, and boost residents’ confidence in reporting to the police.

The Clear, Hold, Build initiative – replicated with great success by police forces across the country – first seeks to clear criminals and their associates from the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The area will then be held and stabilised through high-visibility police patrols, assistance from partner agencies, and community support.

Police launched a drugs raid on a property in Hucknall this morning. Photo: National World

With support from key stakeholders, residents will then be equipped and empowered to build a strong and resilient community, free from crime and exploitation.

The Broomhill Road area has been chosen to address residents’ concerns about drug-related crime and antisocial behaviour, to disrupt cross-border criminal activity from Nottingham and Bulwell, and to bring additional resources to the area.

The first raid took place this morning (Monday) at an address on Thorn Grove in the town and resulted in three people being arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further raids and police actions are exepcted in the Hucknall east area over the coming weeks as part of the new operation.

Three suspects were arrested following the drugs raid in Hucknall. Photo: Other

Insp Chris Boylin, Ashfield District commander, said: “This is a three-pronged approach to solving problems in local communities and we’ve identified Hucknall east as an area where we can have a significant impact.

"We’re tackling all aspects of crime that affect the communtity and surveys we’ve carried out highlighted drugs, anti-social behaviour (ASB), inquisitive crime and vehicle crimeas their main concerns for the area.

“We’re focusing on on drugs for the first days of the scheme because we know that with drugs, there are things that go hand in hand with that, such as ASB and the inquisitive crime users will commit to fund their habits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Once we’ve cleared this particular area, we can create a sterile area to bring partners in to make it better.