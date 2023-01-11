Police responded quickly after receiving reports of a group of people fighting on Nabbs Lane today, Wednesday, January 11, at about 1.10am .

A man was given first aid before he was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his body and legs following the incident.

His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-altering,

The incident happened on Nabbs Lane in the town. Photo: Google

One suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and a second, also aged 27, was detained in a nearby address, also on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Patrols have been stepped up patrols in the area to provide public reassurance while the investigation progresses and anyone with any information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We will always respond quickly to serious incidents involving violence, such as knife crime, and where there is an immediate threat to safety.

"In this instance it also meant officers were able to give first aid extremely quickly to the victim while carrying out inquiries at the scene.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened remains in its early stages and we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any dash-cam or mobile phone footage.

