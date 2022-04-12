Hucknall teen pleads guilty to police officer assaults at Nottingham Magistrates' Court
Speeding drivers, train fare dodging and assault charges were among the latest Hucknall and Bulwell cases to be heard at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
Riley Marriott, 18, of Lovesay Avenue, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to assaulting three police officers in Nottingham on January 24 and was fined £150, plus £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of supervised unpaid work over the next 12 months.
Hannah Bentley, 29, of Windmill Grove, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and was fined £131, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had three points on her driving record.
Sarah McNee, 32, of Bonnington Close, Bulwell, admitted failing to stop for a red light on June 8 last year, and was fined £40, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and three points on her licence.
Kartar Panesar, 68, of Neston Drive, Bulwell, admitted doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on June 13 last year, and was fined £220, plus £90 costs, a £34 victim surcharge and three points on his licence.
Carl Scott, 38, of Albert Street, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on June 8 last year, and was fined £192 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with three points.
Connor Thrower, 25, of Woodstock Street, Hucknall, admitted doing 57mph in a 50mph zone on June 13 last year, and was fined £207 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with three points.
Robert Wathey, 55, of Highfields Court, Hucknall, admitted doing 38mph in a 30mph zone on June 8 last year, and was fined £220 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and three points on his licence.
Ernest Hayes, 71, of Jenny Burton Way, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on July 21 last year, and was fined £220 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had three points put on his licence.
Caven Hill, 27, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall, admitted doing 52mph in a 40mph zone on July 27 last year, and was fined £227 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and three points on his licence.
David Newman, of Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to doing 39mph in a 30mph zone on July 6 last year, and was fined £220 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had three points put on his licence.
John O’Reilly, 44, of Muriel Street, Bulwell, admitted doing 40mph in a 30mph zone on July 7 last year, and was fined £40 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and three points on his licence.
Marc Marriott, 38, of Garden Road, Hucknall, admitted travelling on a train on September 30 last year without buying a ticket and was fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.15 compensation, £125 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
Daniel Bonser, 28, of Lilac Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty doing 36mph in a 30mph zone on June 10 last year, and was fined £146 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with three points.
Roger Wilby, 79, of Wordsworth Avenue, Hucknall, admitted doing 38mph in a 30mph zone on July 18 last year, and was fined £40 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and three points on his licence.