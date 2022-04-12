Riley Marriott, 18, of Lovesay Avenue, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to assaulting three police officers in Nottingham on January 24 and was fined £150, plus £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of supervised unpaid work over the next 12 months.

Hannah Bentley, 29, of Windmill Grove, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and was fined £131, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had three points on her driving record.

Sarah McNee, 32, of Bonnington Close, Bulwell, admitted failing to stop for a red light on June 8 last year, and was fined £40, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and three points on her licence.

Cases were heard at Nottingham Magistrates' Court

Kartar Panesar, 68, of Neston Drive, Bulwell, admitted doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on June 13 last year, and was fined £220, plus £90 costs, a £34 victim surcharge and three points on his licence.

Carl Scott, 38, of Albert Street, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on June 8 last year, and was fined £192 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with three points.

Connor Thrower, 25, of Woodstock Street, Hucknall, admitted doing 57mph in a 50mph zone on June 13 last year, and was fined £207 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with three points.

Robert Wathey, 55, of Highfields Court, Hucknall, admitted doing 38mph in a 30mph zone on June 8 last year, and was fined £220 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and three points on his licence.

Ernest Hayes, 71, of Jenny Burton Way, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on July 21 last year, and was fined £220 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had three points put on his licence.

Caven Hill, 27, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall, admitted doing 52mph in a 40mph zone on July 27 last year, and was fined £227 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and three points on his licence.

David Newman, of Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to doing 39mph in a 30mph zone on July 6 last year, and was fined £220 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had three points put on his licence.

John O’Reilly, 44, of Muriel Street, Bulwell, admitted doing 40mph in a 30mph zone on July 7 last year, and was fined £40 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and three points on his licence.

Marc Marriott, 38, of Garden Road, Hucknall, admitted travelling on a train on September 30 last year without buying a ticket and was fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.15 compensation, £125 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Daniel Bonser, 28, of Lilac Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty doing 36mph in a 30mph zone on June 10 last year, and was fined £146 plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with three points.