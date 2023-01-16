The incident happened on Broomhill Road on Sunday, January 8, at about 11pm, when the thieves smashed the windows on two cars and stole a case of Strongbow cider and some headphones from the vehicles.

Police are appealing for information to find those responsible for this incident and a number of other incidents in Hucknall, notably a spate of vandalism attacks on cars and houses.

On New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, between 1pm and 11pm,two front windows were smashed at a house on Cherry Avenue, Hucknall.

Police are appealing for information after a spate of incidents in Hucknall

On Tuesday, January 3, there was a medical incident on the footpath from Cedar Grove to Lilac Road, Hucknall and it was later discovered that a mobile phone and wallet were missing from the person from that incident.

On Friday, January 6, just before 4am, a Ford Ranger on George Street, Hucknall was broken into, but it is not known if anything was stolen.

On January 6, between 12.30pm and 1pm, the guttering was damaged on a house in Godber Road, Hucknall, after four males and one female offered the elderly occupier a cheap guttering cleaning service, which was declined.

On Saturday, January 7, between 11am and 1.30pm, the front door of a house on Sandringham Place, Hucknall, was damaged but no entry was gained.

Between lunchtime on January 8 and 6.45am the following day, the window of Peugeot Horizon was smashed on Gardners Close, Hucknall and a PDA system and charging cables were stolen.

Between 1pm on January 8 and 6.40am the following day, a half-brick was thrown through the passenger window of a Suzuki Swift parked on Cherry Avenue, Hucknall.

Overnight between January 8 and Monday, January 9, a Ford Fiesta parked in a car park on Broomhill Road, Hucknall had the passenger window smashed and a Volvo V50 parked on Chestnut Grove, Hucknall, had a brick thrown through a window.

On January 9, sometime before 7.05am, a blue mountain bike was stolen from the side of a property on Windmill Grove, Hucknall.

On January 9, at about 7.55am, a two-seater garden swing was damaged at a property in George Street, Hucknall.

On January 9, at about 10.15pm, a Skoda Octavia parked on a drive on Orchard Street, Hucknall had an offside window smashed.

Between 7pm on January 9 and 11am the following day, a white Vauxhall Vivaria van, parked at the rear of a property on Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall, had a brick thrown through the window.On the morning of Monday, January 9, four large lavender shrubs were stolen from the front garden of a property on Ogle Street, Hucknall.

On Tuesday, January 10, at about 10.50pm, a grey Nissan car parked on Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, had a stone thrown through the driver's side window. An iPhone 5 and a purse containing a bank card were stolen. Two males on push bikes were believed to be responsible and an attempt was made to use the bank card.