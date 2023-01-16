News you can trust since 1904
Two in court in connection with Hucknall stabbing incident

Two men have appeared in court after being charged following reports of a street fight in Hucknall in which a man was stabbed.

By John Smith
The victim was given first aid before he was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his body and legs following the incident, which happened in Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, at around 1.10am on Wednesday, January 11.

Hiwa Karimi, 27, of Kelham Drive, Sherwood, and Aram Karimi, 27, of Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 12.

Hiwa Karimi has been charged with wounding with intent and assault by beating.

Both men were released on bail after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court
Aram Karimi has been charged with wounding with intent.

Both have been released on conditional bail and are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 9.

Police Constable Hollie Fothergill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Weapons have no place on the streets of Nottinghamshire.

"The force takes all reports of weapon-enabled crime extremely seriously and is working hard every day to keep people safe and prevent violence from happening in our communities.

“I’d like to reassure the public that we will take robust action against any individuals who carry and use weapons to cause harm and we will do everything we can to take action against those who impact on the safety of others.”