Hucknall: Two arrested for bypassing electricity after police raid
Two people are in custody after police raided an address in Hucknall.
Officers went to the property on St Mary's Way to execute a drugs warrant.
A man and woman were then arrested after it was discovered they had been abstracting electricity by bypassing the meter.
Posting on Facebook, Ashfield Police said: “We are all feeling the energy price hike, but bypassing is not the answer.
“If you are struggling with the rising costs of energy, make sure you speak with your supplier in the first instance.”