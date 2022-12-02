Then, on Thursday, November 24, police received reports a group of six-10 teenagers were throwing things at the windows.

Advertisement

And on Sunday, November 27, at 4.10pm, a group of youths were kicking at the windows of the store.

The Wilko store in Hucknall has been targeted again by young vandals. Photo: Google

In each incident, no damage was reported.

Police also want the public’s help with a number of other incidents in Hucknall.

Advertisement

On Saturday, November 26, between 1.30am and 8.15am, a house on Polperro Way was entered via an insecure rear door and car keys taken. A white Hyundai car was then stolen, but later recovered.

Between 2pm on Thursday, November 24, and 7am the following day, a blue/grey Hyundai on Garden Road was entered and an iPod stolen.

Advertisement

Between 9pm on Monday, November 28, and 7.45am the following day, a white Audi parked on Shelton Avenue was entered. A bank card was stolen and then used to withdraw money.

Advertisement

on Friday, November 25, at about 7pm, the front door of a house on Buckingham Avenue was kicked by some youths, causing damage to the lower panel.

Between 9pm on November 28 and 7.45am the following day, a Nissan Vivaro pick-up parked on Montague Road had a tyre slashed.

Advertisement

On November 26, at about 9.15pm, on Snowdrop Close, objects were thrown at passing trams.