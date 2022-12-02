Hucknall Wilko store targeted by young vandals again
Police are appealing for information after young vandals targeted a Hucknall town centre store for the second time in as many weeks.
Then, on Thursday, November 24, police received reports a group of six-10 teenagers were throwing things at the windows.
And on Sunday, November 27, at 4.10pm, a group of youths were kicking at the windows of the store.
In each incident, no damage was reported.
Police also want the public’s help with a number of other incidents in Hucknall.
On Saturday, November 26, between 1.30am and 8.15am, a house on Polperro Way was entered via an insecure rear door and car keys taken. A white Hyundai car was then stolen, but later recovered.
Between 2pm on Thursday, November 24, and 7am the following day, a blue/grey Hyundai on Garden Road was entered and an iPod stolen.
Between 9pm on Monday, November 28, and 7.45am the following day, a white Audi parked on Shelton Avenue was entered. A bank card was stolen and then used to withdraw money.
on Friday, November 25, at about 7pm, the front door of a house on Buckingham Avenue was kicked by some youths, causing damage to the lower panel.
Between 9pm on November 28 and 7.45am the following day, a Nissan Vivaro pick-up parked on Montague Road had a tyre slashed.
On November 26, at about 9.15pm, on Snowdrop Close, objects were thrown at passing trams.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team on 101 or at [email protected]