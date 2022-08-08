Naomi Carlisle, 35, of Lime Tree Road, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates Court charged with failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates Court on April 14 by failing to attend rehabilitation sessions as instructed on May 10 and May 20, following a previous period of imprisonment.

She was further charged with failing to comply with supervision requirements as ordered by the court by failing to provide an address where she was currently residing and failing to keep in touch with the authorities as was required as part of the order.

Carlisle was handed a suspended sentence when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Carlisle admitted the breach charges and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for six months.