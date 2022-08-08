Hucknall woman gets suspended sentence for breaching court order

A Hucknall woman has appeared in court charged with failing to comply with a previously imposed court order.

By John Smith
Monday, 8th August 2022, 8:10 am
Naomi Carlisle, 35, of Lime Tree Road, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates Court charged with failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates Court on April 14 by failing to attend rehabilitation sessions as instructed on May 10 and May 20, following a previous period of imprisonment.

She was further charged with failing to comply with supervision requirements as ordered by the court by failing to provide an address where she was currently residing and failing to keep in touch with the authorities as was required as part of the order.

Carlisle was handed a suspended sentence when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Carlisle admitted the breach charges and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for six months.

She was also fined £100 and ordered to take part in a drug rehabilitation programme, to be reviewed monthly.