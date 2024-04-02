Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 7pm on Sunday, March 24 near the ‘Tin Bridge’ at Butlers Hill tramp stop, a young girl was playing with three friends in a field when two males walked slowly towards them.

The girls were scared and as they ran off towards the allotments one male shouted ‘run you little b*****ds’.

In the rush to escape they left a scooter with green wheels and a green line on the deck, which the men took away with them.

Police are investigating after a group of girls was threatened by two men near Butler's Hill tram stop. Photo: Google

Police are now investigating this and other incidents of robbery, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

At 11.39pm on Monday, March 25, staff at the Annesley Lodge Nursing and Residential Home on Annesley Road, Hucknall, reported a possible intruder in the back garden area after lights were activated and noises, which sounded like doors being tried were heard, although no entry was gained and no damage recorded.

At 11.10pm on Friday, March 22, a brick was thrown through the window of a house on Minster Close.

At some time before 2.47pm on Monday, March 25, the wing mirror was knocked off a black VW Golf parked outside the Leen Valley Care Home on Nottingham Road and a note was left on the windscreen saying ‘next time doing your tyres’.

At 11.26am on Friday, March 22, there was a report of two teenagers walking around the car park at Holgate Academy on Hillcrest Drive, looking into cars, although no attempts were made to open them.

The were described as white, male both aged 13-15 years old and both around 5ft 10in and both wearing black hoodies and black joggers – one had glasses the other wore a black face covering.

At 3.09pm on Friday, March 22, there was a report of a group of white males, all aged 15-17 years old and all in black clothing, gathering in the communal area of a block of flats in Goodall Crescent.

They did not live in the flats and their behaviour was noisy and intimidating.

At 5.08pm on Friday, March 22, four female and two male teenagers were throwing shopping trolleys around in the car park outside the shops on Ashgate Road, creating problems for customers, although there were no reports of damage to vehicles.

Two females had brown hair and one had blonde hair and one was wearing a blue puffa coat, while one male was wearing a Hoodrich jacket.

At 7.30pm on Friday, March 22, youths were reported banging on the side of a house and a metal plate on the chimney of a property on Polperro Way.

Around 8.15pm on Saturday, March 23, there was a report of three or four teenagers, all dressed in black, shooting fireworks at each other on Titchfield Park.

At 1.20pm on Sunday, March 24, there was a report of 15-20 males with up to 10 off-road bikes riding at speed around the old airfield off Dorey Way.

They all wore dark clothing, hoodies, balaclavas and were without helmets.

There were a lot of dog walkers around and some were in danger of being hit.