Documentary to showcase how detectives caught Bulwell teenager Lyrico Steede's killers

Lyrico lost his life at the age of just 17 after he was lured to a park in Bulwell under the pretence of going on a date with a girl.

As it turned out, the meeting was a trap, with a group – all under 19 at the time – waiting in the darkness to attack Lyrico as he arrived on the night of February 13, 2018.

They then chased after the teenager, who they were later found to have a long-running feud with, before stabbing him to death.

A new documentary will highlight how detectives caught the killers of Bulwell teenager Lyrico Steede. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

In the weeks that followed, detectives from Nottinghamshire Police left no stone unturned in a bid to identify the people involved in the ambush.

Following an extensive investigation, five people – including the 16-year-old girl he’d met that night – were ultimately locked up for a combined 58-and-a-half years.

TV documentary Digital Detectives: Catching Killers is set to focus on the different stages of the investigation, and how police used digital forensic methods to uncover the truth.

Viewers will be given an insight into the investigation into Lyrico’s death through the eyes of the officers involved in the case during the first episode of the series.

It will also look at Lyrico’s legacy six years on, with Nottinghamshire Police setting up a Bulwell cadet base in his name as well as an award at the force’s ‘Live Our Best Life Awards’.

The documentary is set to air on Channel 4 on April 15 at 9pm and is available to watch now on the channel’s paid-for online platform.

Detective Superintendent Hayley Williams was the senior investigating officer on the case and features prominently in the documentary.

She said: “What happened to Lyrico was an absolute tragedy that is still remembered clearly by all of us who were involved in the case.

“More than 100 people worked on this investigation and it’s fair to say that it was a very complex case that saw our team look through hours and hours of CCTV footage.

“Over 1,000 exhibits had to be examined to help us decipher exactly what happened and who might be involved, with a number of different techniques used to uncover the truth.

“This was a cold-blooded killing of a 17-year-old boy that was clearly motivated by the attackers gaining retribution against someone they felt had disrespected them in some way.

“While six years have now passed since the attack, the message remains the same around the devastating consequences that decision to carry a knife can have.

“Doing this can ruin the lives of so many people – including victims, knife carriers, and all their families – as this case sadly showed.

“We hope this documentary helps shine a light on some of the work carried out in our investigation and showcases the efforts that went into getting justice for Lyrico and his family.