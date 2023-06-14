News you can trust since 1904
Illegal Hucknall HMO uncovered by council inspectors

Council inspectors have swooped on an illegal house of multiple occupation (HMO) in Hucknall.
By John Smith
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST

The property was uncovered after an unannounced ‘powers of entry’ inspection by officers from Ashfield Council’s environmental health residential team.

The property had a bypassed electric meter and no fire detection in place.

Officers took immediate action to ensure the occupiers of the property were safe, and are currently investigating the landlord.

A dirty and broken smoke alarm was one of the issues at the HMO in HucknallA dirty and broken smoke alarm was one of the issues at the HMO in Hucknall
A dirty and broken smoke alarm was one of the issues at the HMO in Hucknall
The Housing Act 2004 requires all properties occupied by five or more people forming two or more households who share amenities to be licenced.

It is a criminal offence for someone unlicenced to manage, or be in control of, a property that requires a licence.

Offences can result in prosecution or penalties of up to £30,000.

Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind), executive lead for strategic housing and climate change, said: “The vast majority of landlords in Ashfield operate responsibly, but there is a small

minority that don’t.

"Overcrowded properties often house the most vulnerable residents in the community, and we are committed to targeting unscrupulous landlords and

improving the lives for private tenants.

“The team have information to suggest that we have approximately 80 HMOs that may be required to be licensed or are smaller HMOs not complying with the required regulations.

"Over the coming months officers will continue with investigations of suspected HMOs as part of our dedication to improve housing and safeguard our most vulnerable residents.”

If you are a landlord and are unsure if you need a licence – or are a resident with concerns about an HMO – please contact the council on 01623 457345 (option1) or email [email protected]