Jail for Bestwood drug dealer found with bags of cocaine in his pocket

Martin Spencer was spotted in a car behaving suspiciously by police on patrol in Queen’s Bower Road, Arnold, at around 7.10pm October 29, 2021.

When the 31-year-old got out of the vehicle in nearby Mildenhall Crescent, officers stopped him and carried out a search.

They found 11 bags of white powder, more than £500 in cash and two mobile phones.

Martin Spencer was jailed after being caught in possession of drugs

Spencer, of Morrell Bank, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply cocaine on December 8, 2022.

He was jailed for two years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on May 25.

Police Constable Zoe East, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is another good example of why we carry out stop and searches when we spot suspicious behaviour while on patrol.

“Spencer was caught red-handed with drugs and his ill-gotten cash in his pockets.

“It is always good news when we can put drug dealers behind bars and take drugs off the streets.

“Criminals like Spencer bring misery and suffering to our communities and vulnerable people.

"I’d like to reassure them we will not let up our efforts as a force to bring these sort of individuals to justice for their crimes.

