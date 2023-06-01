News you can trust since 1904
Wanted Bulwell man arrested in connection with theft from homeless shelter

A wanted Bulwell man has been arrested by police in connection with a theft from a homeless shelter than included £4,000 in cash being stolen.
Thomas Crampton, aged 33, of Highbury Road, was arrested in North Sherwood Street, Arboretum, on May 27 as part of police action over the bank holiday weekend that saw a number of wanted suspects detained around the city for various different offences.

A warrant was issued for Crampton’s arrest in connection with a theft on May 11 in which bank cards, £4,000 in cash and a mobile phone was stolen from a homeless shelter.

He was subsequently charged with theft, four counts of fraud by false representation and possession of a class B drug and remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance.

Crampton was arrested in connection with theft, fraud and drugs offences
Chf Insp Karl Thomas, who oversees neighbourhood policing in Nottingham, welcomed the arrest of Crampton and three other men during the bank holiday action.

He said: “Anyone who breaches their bail conditions or fails to appear in court is committing a serious offence and that is why arrest warrants are swiftly processed and communicated with policing teams.

“Every day, officers are on the lookout for wanted individuals and the bank holiday weekend was particularly successful.

“By identifying and detaining the four suspects, the officers demonstrated that Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate those who treat the criminal justice system with contempt.

“All four were remanded in custody and will be placed before the courts.

“In the meantime, we will continue to carry out patrols as part of our ongoing efforts to clamp down on crime.”