Jail for ‘manipulative predator’ who sexually abused boys in Nottinghamshire

Daniel Harrison, 44, was exposed in 2018 when one of his victims came forward to report what had happened to him back in 2009.

As detectives from Nottinghamshire Police began to investigate the allegations, they were alerted to claims of multiple offences committed against another victim over the course of several years.

When he was confronted with the allegations, Harrison denied all knowledge and claimed his victims were making them up.

Daniel Harrison has been jailed for 12 years.

However, he later admitted to a total of 19 offences – one of sexual assault on one victim and a total of 18 offences against the other, including sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on February 28, he was jailed for 12 years.

He was added to the Sexual Offenders' Register indefinitely and has also been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which will tightly restrict his activities once he is released.

Detective Constable Christopher Featonby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Harrison is a calculating and manipulative sexual predator who groomed and exploited two teenage boys.

“His victims – supported by their families – showed enormous courage by coming forward and giving evidence against him and I would like to thank them both for the dignity and bravery they have shown throughout the legal process.

“In the end, the quality of their evidence and the thoroughness of our investigation left Harrison with little choice but to admit his offending and face up to the full legal consequences of his actions.

“I am pleased that he is now starting a lengthy prison sentence and hope that today’s verdict offers at least some kind of closure for his victims.

“To other victims of historic sexual abuse, I would say this: It doesn’t matter how long ago offences happened. What matters is that they happened and they should not have done.