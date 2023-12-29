Latest Hucknall and Bulwell cases heard by Nottingham magistrates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christopher Wilkins, aged 38, of Wighay Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to exceeding 30mph on Oxclose Lane, Hucknall, near Burford Primary School, and was fined £192, plus £90 costs and a £77 victim surcharge, and had his licence endorsed with three points.
Lewis Newbury, aged 26, of Remstone Drive, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to exceeding 50mph on the A6006 in Sutton Bonington and was disqualified from driving for six months and fined £115, plus £90 costs and a £46 victim surcharge.
Gareth Smith, aged 42, of Story Gardens, Hucknall, had a 28-day domestic violence protection order issued against him and was ordered to pay £240 costs.