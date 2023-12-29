The following cases involving Hucknall or Bulwell defendents were recently heard by Nottingham magistrates.

Christopher Wilkins, aged 38, of Wighay Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to exceeding 30mph on Oxclose Lane, Hucknall, near Burford Primary School, and was fined £192, plus £90 costs and a £77 victim surcharge, and had his licence endorsed with three points.

Lewis Newbury, aged 26, of Remstone Drive, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to exceeding 50mph on the A6006 in Sutton Bonington and was disqualified from driving for six months and fined £115, plus £90 costs and a £46 victim surcharge.