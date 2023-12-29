News you can trust since 1904
Latest Hucknall and Bulwell cases heard by Nottingham magistrates

The following cases involving Hucknall or Bulwell defendents were recently heard by Nottingham magistrates.
By John Smith
Published 29th Dec 2023, 08:30 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 09:02 GMT
Christopher Wilkins, aged 38, of Wighay Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to exceeding 30mph on Oxclose Lane, Hucknall, near Burford Primary School, and was fined £192, plus £90 costs and a £77 victim surcharge, and had his licence endorsed with three points.

Lewis Newbury, aged 26, of Remstone Drive, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to exceeding 50mph on the A6006 in Sutton Bonington and was disqualified from driving for six months and fined £115, plus £90 costs and a £46 victim surcharge.

Gareth Smith, aged 42, of Story Gardens, Hucknall, had a 28-day domestic violence protection order issued against him and was ordered to pay £240 costs.