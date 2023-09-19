News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Man arrested after motorcyclist left seriously injured in Top Valley suspected hit and run

Police have arrested a suspect after a motorcyclist was left with serious injuries following a suspected hit and run.
By John Smith
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was travelling along Ridgeway, Top Valley, at around 9.35pm on Friday, September 15, when he was involved in a collision with a car.

The motorbike rider was left with a dislocated hip and a fractured leg after the collision.

Following extensive inquiries, police have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, failing to report a road collision and perverting the course of action.

Police have arrested a man following a suspected hit and run which left a motorcyclist seriously injured. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice have arrested a man following a suspected hit and run which left a motorcyclist seriously injured. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Inspector Paul Ferguson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A suspect has now been arrested and we ask for any additional witnesses to come forward.

"We particularly want to hear from anyone who may have captured CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage of the incident.”

Any information can be left with the police by calling 101, quoting incident 893 of 15 September 2023, or by ringing Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.