Man arrested after motorcyclist left seriously injured in Top Valley suspected hit and run
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was travelling along Ridgeway, Top Valley, at around 9.35pm on Friday, September 15, when he was involved in a collision with a car.
The motorbike rider was left with a dislocated hip and a fractured leg after the collision.
Following extensive inquiries, police have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, failing to report a road collision and perverting the course of action.
Inspector Paul Ferguson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A suspect has now been arrested and we ask for any additional witnesses to come forward.
"We particularly want to hear from anyone who may have captured CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage of the incident.”
Any information can be left with the police by calling 101, quoting incident 893 of 15 September 2023, or by ringing Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.