Large haul of drugs and weapons found during Bestwood police raid

A morning raid of a house in Bestwood led to around £10,000 worth of drugs and an illegal weapon being uncovered by police.
By John Smith
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST
Multiple policing teams worked together to execute the warrant in Raithby Close after suspicions were raised that the property could be linked to drug activity.

After forcing the door open at around 8.30am on Thursday, September 14, officers quickly discovered, and detained, two people inside the address.

Large quantities of mamba – a form of synthetic cannabis and a class B drug – were recovered, along with multiple wraps of class A drugs, and a flick knife.

A quantity of mamba was seized by police during the raid. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA quantity of mamba was seized by police during the raid. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A quantity of mamba was seized by police during the raid. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A flick knife is one of a number of weapons, along with zombie knives, knuckledusters and samurai swords, that are now illegal to be kept in a private place, under the Offensive Weapons Act.

Officers from the city north’s neighbourhood policing and Operation Reacher teams, along with the force’s tactical support droup (TSG), also found three stolen e-scooters, quantities of cash and weighing scales during the raid.

A 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and theft.

Sergeant Katie Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great example of several of our policing teams working together to respond to intelligence we’d received and ultimately achieve a good result.

“Warrants like the one executed in this instance play an invaluable role in allowing us to follow up suspicions relating to different crimes, including drug activity.

“In this case, it enabled us to take large quantities of class A and class B drugs, with an estimated value of around £10,000, out of circulation, while also helping us to take an illegal weapon out of harm’s way and seize some stolen property too.

“It also resulted in us arresting two suspects who were found inside the address.”

“Both I and the rest of my team are passionate about ridding our area of crime, and this includes cracking down on those who try to sell drugs in our communities, which as everyone knows does clear and obvious damage to people’s lives.

“We are therefore very pleased with the outcome of this warrant.”