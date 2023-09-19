Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multiple policing teams worked together to execute the warrant in Raithby Close after suspicions were raised that the property could be linked to drug activity.

After forcing the door open at around 8.30am on Thursday, September 14, officers quickly discovered, and detained, two people inside the address.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Large quantities of mamba – a form of synthetic cannabis and a class B drug – were recovered, along with multiple wraps of class A drugs, and a flick knife.

A quantity of mamba was seized by police during the raid. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A flick knife is one of a number of weapons, along with zombie knives, knuckledusters and samurai swords, that are now illegal to be kept in a private place, under the Offensive Weapons Act.

Officers from the city north’s neighbourhood policing and Operation Reacher teams, along with the force’s tactical support droup (TSG), also found three stolen e-scooters, quantities of cash and weighing scales during the raid.

A 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and theft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergeant Katie Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great example of several of our policing teams working together to respond to intelligence we’d received and ultimately achieve a good result.

“Warrants like the one executed in this instance play an invaluable role in allowing us to follow up suspicions relating to different crimes, including drug activity.

“In this case, it enabled us to take large quantities of class A and class B drugs, with an estimated value of around £10,000, out of circulation, while also helping us to take an illegal weapon out of harm’s way and seize some stolen property too.

“It also resulted in us arresting two suspects who were found inside the address.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Both I and the rest of my team are passionate about ridding our area of crime, and this includes cracking down on those who try to sell drugs in our communities, which as everyone knows does clear and obvious damage to people’s lives.