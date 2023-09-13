News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Hucknall drugs den flat closed down by police

A flat in Hucknall that had become a magnet for drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour has been closed after police intervention.
By John Smith
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Neighbouring residents in Broomhill Road told officers they were repeatedly harassed by local drug users coming and going from the property.

One was woken by an agitated man banging at his door in the middle of the night, while others were harassed and abused in communal areas as drugs were traded.

Police were called on a regular basis and had to force entry to the address on a number of occasions.

Police have secured a three-month closure order on a drugs den flat in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice have secured a three-month closure order on a drugs den flat in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police have secured a three-month closure order on a drugs den flat in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

Local officers met with residents and gathered enough evidence to secure a temporary closure order.

Read More
Hucknall shoplifters in court marks success for Business Crime Forum

The order, granted at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on September 7 means the address will be left empty for three months and also gives the council grounds to seek mandatory possession.

InspJon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This address had become a magnet for crime and anti-social behaviour that was making residents’ lives a misery.

"When officers met with local residents the kind of things we heard about were utterly unacceptable.

“Nobody should have to live in fear of their neighbours and we simply won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour.

"This adds to a growing list of other closure orders that have been put in place across the whole of the district and will now allow the council to seek mandatory possession of the property.

“I hope this serves as a warning to others about what could happen to them if they behave in a similar way to their neighbours.”