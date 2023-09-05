Watch more videos on Shots!

Response officers were on patrol when they spotted a car parked up in Ashgate Road.

They then snapped into action when intelligence on the police system suggested the vehicle could have links to drug dealing.

As officers approached the car, the people inside it started to act suspiciously, which prompted a search to be carried out of the vehicle.

Despite initially only uncovering a bundle of cash, multiple phones and deal bags, officers persevered with their search and eventually found a large bag of cocaine and weighing scales.

Two men aged 21 and 31, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

PC Charles Hunter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the persistence shown by the officers who attended this incident, we were able to seize a large quantity of cocaine from inside a car.

“The search of the vehicle was also only carried out in the first place due to the response team being proactive and running it through the system when it aroused their suspicions.

“All in all, this was a great example of our officers following their instincts to get a positive result, while it also showcased the effectiveness of police patrols too.