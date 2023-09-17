News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

CCTV appeal after Hucknall teen threatened with a knife in the street

Detectives investigating after a teenager was threatened with a knife in Hucknall have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.
By John Smith
Published 17th Sep 2023, 19:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 19:56 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The victim was approached in High Street by a man riding a bicycle and armed with the weapon.

The teenager ran away from the scene and had to hide behind a car before the offender fled.

Detectives have studied CCTV footage of the incident, which took place at around 7pm on August 12, alongside carrying out other local inquiries as part of their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in which a teen was threatened with a knife in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in which a teen was threatened with a knife in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in which a teen was threatened with a knife in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

They have now released a CCTV image of a man who they want to speak to as they believe he could hold vital information into exactly what happened.

Detective Constable Sarah Kirk, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been a frightening incident for the victim and we are determined to track down the man responsible.

Read More
Heartless thieves smash Hucknall care window to steal TV and CD player

“Carrying a knife in the street is dangerous and unacceptable and we know that any incident involving a weapon like this can escalate into something even more serious.

“I would also like to reassure people who live in Hucknall and visit the town centre that we believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other with no wider threat to the public.

“If anyone recognises the man in the image they should get in touch immediately.

"If you were involved in the incident I’d also urge you to do the right thing and contact the police.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 626 of 12 August 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.