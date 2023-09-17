Watch more videos on Shots!

The victim was approached in High Street by a man riding a bicycle and armed with the weapon.

The teenager ran away from the scene and had to hide behind a car before the offender fled.

Detectives have studied CCTV footage of the incident, which took place at around 7pm on August 12, alongside carrying out other local inquiries as part of their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in which a teen was threatened with a knife in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

They have now released a CCTV image of a man who they want to speak to as they believe he could hold vital information into exactly what happened.

Detective Constable Sarah Kirk, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been a frightening incident for the victim and we are determined to track down the man responsible.

“Carrying a knife in the street is dangerous and unacceptable and we know that any incident involving a weapon like this can escalate into something even more serious.

“I would also like to reassure people who live in Hucknall and visit the town centre that we believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other with no wider threat to the public.

“If anyone recognises the man in the image they should get in touch immediately.

"If you were involved in the incident I’d also urge you to do the right thing and contact the police.”