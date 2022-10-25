Man arrested in connection with Bulwell assault that left scooter rider left with a broken jaw

The victim was riding on an e-scooter when he was approached by two men on Highbury Road in Bulwell around 4.50pm on August 22.

He was dragged off the scooter and punched in the face.

The victim required hospital treatment, which included having a metal plate inserted into his jaw to permanently repair the fracture.

Police have arrested a man in connection with an assault in Bulwell

A 26-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

Detective Sergeant Rob Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have worked hard on the investigation and arresting this suspect is an important step.

“This was a nasty assault which has had a serious impact on the victim.

“He was in hospital for six days and required a metal plate to be surgically implanted for the rest of his life.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 549 of 22 August 2022.