Man arrested in Hucknall after police officer's ear bitten and cop car tyres slashed

Officers had been called to a disturbance at an address at Haverhill Crescent in Top Valley, at around after 10pm on Monday, February 7.

In order to help defuse the situation they agreed to take a man away from the address in their van to another location in Hucknall.

After they arrived in Hucknall an officer arrested the man who was believed to have been spitting in the back of the vehicle.

Police have arrested a man after he bit an officer's ear in Hucknall

The suspect was being obstructive and aggressive before he bit the officer’s ear during a struggle.

Colleagues quickly came to his aid and the officer’s welfare is being looked after by the force.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following enquiries he was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in relation to police cars having their tyres deliberately slashed on Nottingham Road in Daybrook, during the early hours of February 3.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Assaults on police officers and fellow emergency workers are totally unacceptable.

“In this case the officers were trying to help this man by taking him away to another location but in return were met with hostility and violence.

“Emergency service workers work tirelessly every day to keep the public safe and they have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted.

"This is not just part of the job.

“As the force has repeatedly shown, this type of disgusting behaviour won't be tolerated and robust action will be taken against anyone who engages in such appalling behaviour.

“It is also totally unacceptable and irresponsible that someone should deliberately damage our police vehicles.