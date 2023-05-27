Man arrested with more than dozen tablets believed stolen from Bulwell school

The arrest came after a member of the public contacted Nottinghamshire Police yesterday, Friday, May 26, just after 8pm, to report they had seen a man fleeing Stanstead Primary School, on Stanstead Avenue, with a rucksack.

The alarm at the school had been activated and police said officers were “quickly” on the scene.

Following a search of the area, a 41-year-old man was detained at the nearby Bulwell Forest Golf Course, on Hucknall Road, with a rucksack containing 13 Apple iPads.

Thirteen Apple iPads were found in a rucksack.

Police said a further nine laptops were found hidden in some bushes.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and, police said, is also being questioned about a number of other school burglaries where laptops have been stolen.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a fantastic result. This will bring much relief to the school that we now have a suspect in custody.

“Officers were alerted by a member of the public that a man was seen jumping over a school fence when the alarm at the school had been activated.

“We had a good description and officers working together were able to quickly track him down, where 22 tablets and laptops were recovered.

