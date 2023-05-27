Man arrested with more than dozen tablets believed stolen from Bulwell school
The arrest came after a member of the public contacted Nottinghamshire Police yesterday, Friday, May 26, just after 8pm, to report they had seen a man fleeing Stanstead Primary School, on Stanstead Avenue, with a rucksack.
The alarm at the school had been activated and police said officers were “quickly” on the scene.
Following a search of the area, a 41-year-old man was detained at the nearby Bulwell Forest Golf Course, on Hucknall Road, with a rucksack containing 13 Apple iPads.
Police said a further nine laptops were found hidden in some bushes.
The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and, police said, is also being questioned about a number of other school burglaries where laptops have been stolen.
Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a fantastic result. This will bring much relief to the school that we now have a suspect in custody.
“Officers were alerted by a member of the public that a man was seen jumping over a school fence when the alarm at the school had been activated.
“We had a good description and officers working together were able to quickly track him down, where 22 tablets and laptops were recovered.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank that member of the public for calling this in, which enabled us make this arrest so quickly.”