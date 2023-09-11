Watch more videos on Shots!

A young man was assaulted outside the entrance to Co-op, Watnall Road, on Monday, September 4, at about 4.10pm.

The attacker, who attacker stole the young man’s black and yellow Hai electric bike and made off up Watnall Road, in the direction of Central Avenue, is described as a white male, about 6ft and of skinny build and wearing a grey jumper and joggers.

Police are also appealing for information on several other incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage in Hucknall.

Police are appealing after a man was assaulted in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A window was smashed and the alarm activated at the Wilko store, Central Walk, on Friday, September 1, at about 4.10am. CCTV recorded two youths leaving via a door on to Piggins Croft, one wearing a black hooded jacket and light grey bottoms, the second wearing a dark blue tracksuit.

Exterior fencing was damaged and a commercial building on Daniels Way entered by removing metal cladding between 6pm on September 1 and 8.50am the following day.

The window of a silver Ford Fiesta parked on Beauvale Road was smashed with a brick on September 1, shortly after 11pm. The offender is described as a white male, aged about 20, about 5ft 8in with short brown hair and wearing black clothing and a black balaclava.

A Nintendo Wii, a PSP and other gaming items were stolen from the boot of a gold Renault Modus car parked on Linby Avenue some time before 10.45am on Saturday, September 2,

An iPhone 14 Pro was stolen from a table in the Half Moon pub on South Street on Sunday, September 3, at about 2.30am, after the owner left it unattended.

A building on Baker Brook Close on the Whyburn Business Park was broken into on September 3, at about 9.40pm, and an attempt was made to force an internal office door.

A TV and clothing were stolen from an address on Portland Road, on September 3, between 10.15pm and 10.45pm,

A male wearing black work type clothing and a black baseball cap, riding an electric pushbike, stole two black and white boxes labelled ‘ROMOS’ in Daniels Way on September 4, at about 12.20pm. He rode off down the footpath leading to Bulwell.