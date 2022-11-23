Officers from Nottinghamshire Police executed a warrant at an address on Hucknall Road in Sherwood, which was the intercepted parcel’s destination.

Police said that the consignment seized at the airport, which had been delivered from an address in Los Angeles, California, USA, contained 153 kilograms of cannabis inside a number of wrapped packages.

Following inquiries at the Sherwood address, police arrested four suspects – a man and three women – and recovered about £100,000 in cash.

East Midlands Airport.

Curtis Campbell, aged 30, of Top Valley in Nottingham, has since been charged with being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug.

Campbell has since appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, where his case was adjourned to a further hearing at Nottingham Crown Court next month, on Friday, December 16.

He was remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force is determined to do everything possible, working with partners like UK Border Force, to prevent illegal drugs from hitting our streets and causing harm in our communities.

“I am pleased that we have now been able to charge a suspect following our detailed inquiries, who will now be appearing before the court.”

