Man charged with series of Hucknall and Bulwell break-ins

Neighbourhood police investigating a series of break-ins at a care centre and businesses have charged a suspect with five burglaries.
By John Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

Officers were called to a number of different companies in the Hucknall and Bulwell areas between April and July 2023 after laptop computers, mobile phones and other electrical items were stolen.

An engineering company in Hucknall was targeted on April 15 this year, when laptops and other devices were taken in a raid.

Further computers, mobile phones and headphones were taken from a nearby care centre on June 1.

Edwards was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: GoogleEdwards was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google
Officers then attended a food shop on Park Lane, Bulwell on June 15, following reports Apple devices had been swiped.

A computer was stolen from a food manufacturer in Bulwell, on June 30 before the Hucknall engineering company was targeted again between July 7 and 10 with further electrical items taken.

Officers have carried out a detailed investigation which has included studying hours of CCTV footage and other local inquiries.

Philip Edwards, aged 41, of Mount Hooton Road, Nottingham has now been charged with five counts of burglary and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 28 where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on August 18.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Incidents of this nature can have a very considerable impact on local businesses and are always thoroughly investigated by the force.

"I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect and place them before the courts.”