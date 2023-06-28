Officers were called to the Red Lion pub, in High Street, Hucknall, at 9.35am on October 19 last year when a staff member noticed a trespasser had gained access to a secure area of the venue and cash was missing.

Curtis Robinson, aged 28 of Fenton Drive, Bulwell, has been charged with the break-in after an investigation by detectives.

Robinson has also been charged with a number of other break-ins at properties on Station Road in Sutton.

He is accused of a total of four burglaries with intent to steal, two non-dwelling burglaries and one count of assault.

He has also been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker after two police officers allegedly suffered minor injuries when they arrested him in Outram Street, Sutton on June 26.

Robinson has also been further charged with eight shop thefts, all from Wilko in Outram Street, Sutton.

He entered no pleas to any of the charges when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on June 27 and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 25.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force because we understand the significant impact this invasive offence can have on victims.

"Members of the public can have faith that break-ins will be investigated thoroughly and the force continues to attend every home burglary which is reported to us.