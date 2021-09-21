Man in court charged with botched Hucknall cash machine robbery

Police were called shortly before 5am on, Tuesday, September 14 to High Street on Hucknall, after an alarm attached to the machine outside The Shak barbers shop was triggered.

Nothing was taken from the machine.

Stuart Kendal, of Rathlyn Avenue, Blackpool, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) charged with burglary with intent to steal.

Kendal attempted to rob the machine outside The Shak on High Street. Photo: Google

DS Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been working hard on this investigation and a man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would continue to urge any potential witnesses to come forward who may have been in the western end of Hucknall High Street in the early hours of this morning – particularly anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area.”