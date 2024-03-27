Man in court charged with theft from Bulwell store

A man has appeared in court after being charged with theft from store in Bulwell and a robbery in Nottingham.
By John Smith
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:21 GMT
Police were called to Waverley Street, Nottingham at 6.52am on Saturday, March 23 after a man was found with facial injuries and his bag missing.

Peter Harris, aged 35, has been charged with robbery and theft after a shaver and a screwdriver set were taken from a shop in Jennison Street, Bulwell, on March 25.

Harris, of Southey Street, Radford, was remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 23.