Police were called to Waverley Street, Nottingham at 6.52am on Saturday, March 23 after a man was found with facial injuries and his bag missing.

Peter Harris, aged 35, has been charged with robbery and theft after a shaver and a screwdriver set were taken from a shop in Jennison Street, Bulwell, on March 25.