Man in court charged with theft from Bulwell store
A man has appeared in court after being charged with theft from store in Bulwell and a robbery in Nottingham.
Police were called to Waverley Street, Nottingham at 6.52am on Saturday, March 23 after a man was found with facial injuries and his bag missing.
Peter Harris, aged 35, has been charged with robbery and theft after a shaver and a screwdriver set were taken from a shop in Jennison Street, Bulwell, on March 25.
Harris, of Southey Street, Radford, was remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 23.