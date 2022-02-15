Man in court following pursuit and knife recovery on edge of Dispatch district

Officers had been investigating a separate report of a man being threatened with a knife when they spotted a car just before 7pm on Saturday, February 12.

They subsequently attempted to stop the driver on Ridgeway in Top Valley.

The driver attempted to get and a pursuit ensued around the Bestwood and Top Valley areas before the car came to a stop in Southglade Road, on the edge of Bulwell and Highbury Vale and officers chased a man on foot.

Powell was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Officers also later recovered a knife during a search.

Callum Powell, 29, of Hexham Gardens, Bestwood, has since been charged with two counts of possessing a bladed article, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving dangerously.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on February 14, he was also charged with a public order offence in relation to the reports of a man being threatened in Bewcastle Road in Top Valley, on February 9.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear again at Nottingham Magistrate’s Court on Friday, April 1.

Police Constable Octavia Watson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was great work by officers to act on information they had been given, bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion as well as take a potentially lethal weapon off the street.