Man in hospital after falling from Hucknall building during police incident

Officers were called to the Co-op store on Watnall Road on Sunday, August 6, shortly after 9am.

The man’s condition is currently described as critical, but stable.

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “In line with standard procedure, Nottinghamshire Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A man is in hospital after falling from a window after police investigated an incident at the Co-op store in Hucknall. Photo: Google

A woman was also arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

Mia Godber, aged 32, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 7 charged with seven counts of theft.

These included three thefts from the Co-op store and four thefts from the B&M store in Hucknall.

The offences were committed between July 17 and August 6 this year.