Man in hospital after falling from Hucknall building during police incident
Officers were called to the Co-op store on Watnall Road on Sunday, August 6, shortly after 9am.
The man’s condition is currently described as critical, but stable.
In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “In line with standard procedure, Nottinghamshire Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A woman was also arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
Mia Godber, aged 32, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 7 charged with seven counts of theft.
These included three thefts from the Co-op store and four thefts from the B&M store in Hucknall.
The offences were committed between July 17 and August 6 this year.
She pleaded guilty to the charges and was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £289.60 compensation.