News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Tram stabbing: Police say investigation into Bulwell tram stabbing remains ongoing

Police say the investigation into the incident on tram in which a man was stabbed and killed remains ongoing.
By John Smith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Your Dispatch contacted the police for an update into the investigation into the incident, which happened at the Highbury Vale tram stop on June 26 just a week after three people – including the former caretaker at Bulwell Academy – were killed in a series of random attacks in Nottingham city centre.

The man who died in the incident was later named as Kyle Knowles, aged 32, of Staunton Drive, Sherwood.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene at the time and was taken to hospital with injuries to his hands.

Investigations are continuing into the incident in which Kyle Knowles was stabbed and killed on a tram at Highbury Vale. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceInvestigations are continuing into the incident in which Kyle Knowles was stabbed and killed on a tram at Highbury Vale. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Investigations are continuing into the incident in which Kyle Knowles was stabbed and killed on a tram at Highbury Vale. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

Police said at the time, they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Read More
Hucknall pub assault: Police issue CCTV images of man they want to talk to

Detectives are continuing to pursue multiple lines of inquiry including checking CCTV, speaking to witnesses, and working with partners to understand exactly what led to his tragic death.

Replying to your Dispatch, Nottinghamshire Police said: “There are no further updates at present, the investigation is ongoing.”

In the aftermath of the incident, police stepped up high-visibility patrols, both onboard trams and in the Highbury Vale tram stop area and officers provided reassurance to the public and addressed any concerns they may have had.

Anyone with any information, who has any mobile phone footage or was in the area at the time and has not yet come forward, is asked to either call 101, quoting incident number 274 of 26 June v2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.