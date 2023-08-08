Your Dispatch contacted the police for an update into the investigation into the incident, which happened at the Highbury Vale tram stop on June 26 just a week after three people – including the former caretaker at Bulwell Academy – were killed in a series of random attacks in Nottingham city centre.

The man who died in the incident was later named as Kyle Knowles, aged 32, of Staunton Drive, Sherwood.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene at the time and was taken to hospital with injuries to his hands.

Investigations are continuing into the incident in which Kyle Knowles was stabbed and killed on a tram at Highbury Vale. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Police said at the time, they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detectives are continuing to pursue multiple lines of inquiry including checking CCTV, speaking to witnesses, and working with partners to understand exactly what led to his tragic death.

Replying to your Dispatch, Nottinghamshire Police said: “There are no further updates at present, the investigation is ongoing.”

In the aftermath of the incident, police stepped up high-visibility patrols, both onboard trams and in the Highbury Vale tram stop area and officers provided reassurance to the public and addressed any concerns they may have had.