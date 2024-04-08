Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened around 1.15am on Tuesday, April 2 when the victim was assaulted – and left bleeding from a head wound – on Station Road by two white males, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, who stole his iPhone 14 in a green case before riding off towards McDonald’s on pushbikes.

Police are appealing for witnesses to this and other incidents of burglary, theft, robbery, criminal damage and anti-social behavior reported in Hucknall.

Around 4pm on Monday, April 1 at the Hucknall tram stop on Ashgate Road, a 13 year-old boy was attacked by two males aged 14-15 years-old who kicked and slapped him before going through his pockets and stealing his phone charger.

Police are investigating after a man was robbed and left bleeding from a head wound on Station Road. Photo: Google

Between 11pm on Wednesday, March 27 and 12.15am on Thursday, March 28, a blue Nissan Juke car was stolen from a driveway on Bramble Grove.

Between 8pm on Thursday, March 28 and 11.55am on Friday, March 29, a grey Ford Ranger was stolen from a parking bay outside St Mary’s View on Ogle Street.

Between 7pm on Tuesday, April 2 and 10am on Wednesday, April 3, a white Ford Transit van containing tools was stolen from Hazel Meadows.

At 12.30pm on Thursday, March 28, person withdrawing money from the ATM outside the Tesco Express store on Annesley Road, was distracted by a phone call and did not collect his money – which was then stolen.

At 11.23am on Sunday, March 31, an Asian male in a black jacket and blue tracksuit bottoms was reported taking clothing from the charity bin at the Tesco Store on Ashgate Road, loading it into his silver Toyota car before driving off towards Station Road.

Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 2, a bright orange GT pushbike, left unlocked, was stolen from outside the main door to the Tesco Store on Ashgate Road by a white male, aged around 20 years-old, wearing a black coat with a circle on the left arm, black trousers and blue shoes.

Around 1.14pm on Thursday, March 28, four white males aged around 14, wearing baseball caps and tracksuit bottoms and riding pushbikes, threw stones at car being driven down Hayden Lane near the Post Office, smashing the front windscreen and side windows.

At 4.29pm on Tuesday, April 2, there was a report of five or six young teens, wearing hoods and with their faces covered, breaking into a block of flats on Loxley Close and damaging a door.

At 1.52pm on Friday, March 29, a group of youths entered the communal area of a block of flats on Goodall Crescent through an insecure door and were reportedly intimidating residents, spitting on the floor and were suspected of taking drugs.

At 6.15pm on Friday, March 29 a man reported by harassed by two white males, who were throwing stones at his house on Bestwood Road and shouted abused when asked to stop.

The harassment has been happening numerous times over the past two months.

One male is around 12 years old, 44ft 9in, of skinny build with short brown hair, while the other is around 16 years-old, 5ft 2in, of chubby build with short light-brown hair.