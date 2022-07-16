Man strangled and kicked ex - and slashed her Bulwell home with a knife - in front of her children

Kane Evans has been jailed for two years for the assault

Kane Evans, 35, repeatedly strangled, punched and kicked his former partner and also bit his victim and cut her hair during the assault on September 8, 2021.

Evans, who was drunk at the time, also slashed the victim’s sofa and living room with a knife before police arrived and arrested him.

He denied assaulting the woman and gave ‘no comment’ for the remainder of his police interview.

Evans, currently of HMP Doncaster, carried out the attack in front of the victim’s children.

He later admitted to offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday July 14, he was jailed for two years and two months.

Detective Constable Oliver Pemberton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Evans carried out and appalling and inexcusable act of violence and I am pleased he has now been bought to justice.

“This kind of aggression is utterly unacceptable and will always attract a very strong police response.

“I would like to thank the victim in this case who showed enormous patience during a very challenging legal process.

“I am aware that no amount of jail time can undo the physical and emotional harm experienced by her, but I hope this sentencing offers at least some degree of closure.