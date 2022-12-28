Man suffers broken leg after being hit by car during Christmas Day fight in Hucknall

Officers were called to a disturbance on South Street, Hucknall, on Christmas Day, just after 1.15am.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old man, suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

A second victim, also aged 25, sustained injuries to his face and hand. His injuries are not believed to have needed medical attention.

Police were called to a disturbance on South Street, Hucknall, on Christmas Day, just after 1.15am.

A car believed to have been involved in the incident was later spotted and stopped in the Bulwell area. Five occupants were arrested.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of cannabis.

Advertisement

A 20-year-old man was questioned on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of cannabis, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of cannabis.

Advertisement

All five suspects were released on conditional bail, including a condition not to enter Hucknall for any reason, while inquiries into the incident continue.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Five suspects were swiftly arrested in connection with this incident and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.

Advertisement

“We would urge anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us as they may have vital information.”