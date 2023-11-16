A violent burglar who robbed the Red Lion in Hucknall last year, has been jailed

Curtis Robinson, aged 28, was linked to various crime scenes in Hucknall and Sutton over the last 12 months by a combination of CCTV footage, footprints and forensic evidence.

He broke into the Red Lion pub on High Street on October 19 last year when he forced open a cellar hatch to gain access.

After stealing a till and several bottles of alcohol during the break-in, Robinson left behind a clear footprint on a ladder he’d used to gain entry.

Curtis Robinson has been jailed for three years. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Robinson also went on to commit a string of further offences.

On June 22, he was in the process of stealing a motorbike from an outbuilding at a property on Station Road in Sutton when he was caught by the homeowner.

Robinson, who then assaulted the man with a metal dumbbell in a bid to get away, was identified on CCTV and his DNA was later recovered from the scene.

He had also broken into a neighbouring property on the same day but left empty-handed.

During the same week, Robinson was also captured on CCTV as he stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods as he repeatedly targeted the Wilko store in Sutton.

He was arrested by officers on June 26 when he tried to flee from a taxi in Outram Street in Sutton.

During a brief struggle he violently elbowed and kicked them until he was finally restrained.

Robinson of no fixed address, later pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary, eight counts of theft, one count of common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, November 13, he was jailed for a total of three years.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Robinson is a prolific offender who invaded the homes, lives and businesses of multiple people.

“His offending had a significant impact on his victims and other members of society, therefore I am delighted we were able to bring him to justice.”