Man wielded chainsaw to damage ex’s Bulwell flat after drinking all day and night

An man who wielded a chainsaw to damage his ex-partner's home and smashed up a friend's property with a spade has been jailed.

Macauley Stimpson’s partner fled after he damaged the external door and the flat door of an address on Hoefield Crescent, Bulwell, on June 5, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

He was found in possession of cocaine and told officers he had been ‘drinking all day and night and argued with his missus.’

The court also heard how Stimpson, 27, found a spade in the street and used it to damage the front door and a light fixture at a friend's address on Premier Road, Nottingham, on May 6.

Stimpson was jailed for six months by Mansfield magistrates. Photo: Brian Eyre

He has four previous convictions for six dissimilar offences but has stayed out of trouble since 2016.

Sabrina Kosur, mitigating, said he has been in custody since entering guilty pleas on June 12.

She said: "He is ashamed of the way he behaved,.

"He realises this is not the way to conduct himself and is apologetic."

Ms Kosur said Stimpson’s drink and drug abuse was triggered when he lost a friend through suicide.

She continued: “He has been referred to bereavement counselling and his mindset is he will not touch those things again.

"The relationship has come to an end.”

Stimpson, of Lydia Gardens, Eastwood, admitted criminal damage and possession of a class A drug.

“You obviously went there with the intention to cause damage because no one walks around with a chainsaw,” the presiding magistrate told him.