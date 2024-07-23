Violent Bulwell man who attacked his ex-partner, told her to strip and then forced her out into the street is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A violent robber kicked and punched his ex-partner and stole her phone before ordering her to strip naked and go out into the street.

Aaron Dyer, from Bulwell, viciously attacked the terrified victim inside an address in Tennyson Street, Radford, leaving her with lumps to her head and scratches to her wrist.

The 42-year-old then humiliated her by telling her to remove her clothing and get out of the flat, filming her on his phone as she left.

She managed to run to a nearby address to borrow some clothes before she was later found by the police following the incident which happened on December 30, 2023.

Aaron Dyer has been jailed for four-and-a-half-years

Following inquiries, police arrested Dyer nearby about 20 minutes later.

Dyer, of Grindon Crescent, Bulwell, was subsequently charged and was found guilty of robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a trial held at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was locked up for four-and-a-half-years when he appeared before the same court for sentencing on Monday, July 22.

Detective Constable Ruth Towle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an evidence-led prosecution which enabled us to bring Dyer to justice for his violent offending.

“We realise some vulnerable victims of domestic abuse may be concerned about taking part in the legal process to get justice.

“We understand those concerns and work hard with our partners to overcome them in any way we can.

"We explain how we treat reports seriously, how we will do all we can to protect victims, and how we can keep people safe using tools such as court orders to prevent further contact between victim and offender.

“When that kind of reassurance proves insufficient, we will always explore an evidence-led prosecution in order to safeguard victims and bring offenders to justice.

“As the outcome in this particular case highlights, we can and will pursue offenders even in cases where victims do not want to go through the court process.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation and we will do everything in our power to protect victims from further harm.”